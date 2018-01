LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is not supporting or calling for a second referendum on EU membership, its leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday.

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a news conference at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/Files

Corbyn told ITV’s Peston on Sunday show: “We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum; what we’ve called for is a meaningful vote in parliament.”