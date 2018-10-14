FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain's Labour will not vote for 'blind Brexit'

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will not vote for a Brexit deal that offers little more than a “bridge to nowhere”, its foreign policy spokeswoman said on Sunday, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May.

Anti-brexit protestors wave flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“I think they (the government) are going to come along and give us ... a ridiculous binary choice,” Emily Thornberry told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

“Frankly if she (May) comes back with something which is just a fudge that she’s cooked up with Brussels and it doesn’t meet our tests, we are not going to vote for it ... We’re not stupid, we’re not voting for something that is essentially a bridge to nowhere.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
