FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks at a conference on alternative models of ownership, in central London, Britain February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party is about to split as a small group of lawmakers will leave the party because they are upset with leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and a row over anti-Semitism, the BBC reported on Monday.