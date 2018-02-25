FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 25, 2018 / 9:58 AM / 2 days ago

Labour Brexit chief says party wants new customs union with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party will back staying in a new customs union with the European Union, its Brexit policy chief said - a move that would smooth the path of commerce with the bloc but limit Britain’s ability to strike free trade deals with other countries.

Keir Starmer said on Sunday his party had agreed that if it wins power it should negotiate to create a new customs union with the bloc.

His comments, to the BBC, were made ahead of a speech by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday when he is expected to clarify the party’s position on Brexit.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.