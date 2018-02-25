Labour Brexit chief says party wants new customs union with EU

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party will back staying in a new customs union with the European Union, its Brexit policy chief said - a move that would smooth the path of commerce with the bloc but limit Britain’s ability to strike free trade deals with other countries.

Keir Starmer said on Sunday his party had agreed that if it wins power it should negotiate to create a new customs union with the bloc.

His comments, to the BBC, were made ahead of a speech by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday when he is expected to clarify the party’s position on Brexit.