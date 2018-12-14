World News
December 14, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Labour Party says UK PM May has failed to get meaningful changes to Brexit deal

1 Min Read

Britain's Shadow Secretary of State for exiting the European Union, Keir Starmer, speaks to members of the media on Abingdon Green in London, Britain November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Theresa May had failed to win meaningful changes to her Brexit divorce deal at a summit with European leaders.

“It seems that the Prime Minister has failed in her bid to deliver meaningful changes to her Brexit deal,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said.

“We cannot go on like this. The Prime Minister should reinstate the vote on her deal next week and let Parliament take back control,” he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas

