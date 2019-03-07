World News
March 7, 2019 / 10:11 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Labour will not support new Brexit referendum in all circumstances - The Independent

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, leaves his home in London, Britain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - The Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.

The sources said Labour is not advocating a referendum on anything other than a "damaging Tory Brexit" deal, the report here said. The confirmation that Labour would only support a public vote on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's deal was likely to anger Labour's pro-European Union members of parliament, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

