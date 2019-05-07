UK Conservatives' Brexit talks with Labour 'constructive and detailed'

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party gives a speech days after he called a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May's government, in Hastings, Britain, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks held on Tuesday between Britain’s Conservative government and the opposition Labour Party aimed at breaking the impasse over Brexit were “constructive and detailed”, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Today’s meeting was constructive and detailed. The teams have agreed to meet again for follow-up talks tomorrow afternoon, recognising the need to resolve the current Brexit deadlock in Parliament,” the spokesman said.