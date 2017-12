LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain should leave open the option remaining in the single market and customs union after a Brexit transition period, the Brexit spokesman for the opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday.

“Our position is in the customs unions and single market in the transition period and leave the options on the table for after the transition period,” Keir Starmer told BBC radio. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)