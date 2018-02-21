FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

More than 60 lawmakers demand UK PM May delivers Brexit with full autonomy - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - More than 60 lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have signed a letter demanding that she deliver a Brexit that ensures “full regulatory autonomy” for Britain after it leaves in March 2019, the BBC reported.

May, whose government and party is divided over Brexit, has just eight months to strike a withdrawal deal with the EU but insists Britain will leave at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019.

The 62 Conservative lawmakers signed a letter from the European Research Group that gave suggestions to May including ensuring that Britain is free to negotiate and sign trade deals with other countries as soon as it leaves the EU.

The EU has repeated asked May to clarify how she sees Britain’s future relationship with the EU after Brexit, though she is wary of setting out too many details because her party is so divided over the issue. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
