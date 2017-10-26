FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Failure to pass UK's Brexit bill would create legal holes - minister
October 26, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in a day

Failure to pass UK's Brexit bill would create legal holes - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Failure to pass the government’s flagship piece of Brexit legislation through parliament will result in holes in the statute book and increased uncertainty, two junior British ministers said on Thursday.

“This bill is about how we leave, it’s about delivering certainty and continuity in the law as we leave the European Union,” said Steve baker, a minister in the Brexit department.

“If this bill were not to pass ... then of course there would be holes in the statute book. The result would be that the statute book would not function as intended.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)

