Too early to say if new legislation needed for Brexit transition deal - PM May's spokeswoman
October 26, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a day ago

Too early to say if new legislation needed for Brexit transition deal - PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain is not yet able to say if new legislation will be needed to implement a Brexit transition deal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday, hours after a junior Brexit minister said the position was that it would be necessary.

“We are looking to negotiate and agree an implementation period, we will do whatever is required to implement that, but it’s a bit early to say exactly what that would be because it will be determined by exactly how we negotiate,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)

