LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The British government is planning to pass a separate piece of legislation through parliament to approve the terms of the transitional period it wants to smooth its exit from the European Union, a junior Brexit minister said on Thursday.

Asked by a parliamentary committee if the government would require separate legislation to enact the so-called implementation period, he said: “That is our position, yes.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)