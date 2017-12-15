UK government has no plans to remove exit date in Brexit law to avoid rebellion

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has no plans to withdraw its amendment to insert an exit date into Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit blueprint, a spokesman for the leader said on Friday, after losing a vote in parliament earlier this week.

The British flag flies next to European flags at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Local media have reported that May’s government wants to avoid another showdown in parliament over the EU withdrawal bill to sever ties with the European Union and may back down on a move to insert a fixed time for Brexit, which some lawmakers fear could tie Britain’s hands in negotiations.

“We’ve got no plans to withdraw the amendment,” the spokesman told reporters. “We are confident the bill is essential. We recognise the role of parliament in scrutinising the bill and we’ll take a pragmatic approach.”