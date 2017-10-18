Britain's May not yet set date to move forward with Brexit bill

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to set a date to move forward with legislation to sever ties with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after reports that the government was delaying its passage through parliament.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

Asked whether he could confirm an earlier report that the bill would not be taken to the so-called committee stage of the parliamentary process when lawmakers will demand concessions, the spokesman said: “We haven’t yet confirmed a date for the bill at the committee stage, but the leader of the house will set out (next week’s business) tomorrow.”