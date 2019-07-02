World News
July 2, 2019 / 7:38 AM / in 2 hours

UK PM candidate Johnson will demand EU talks free trade: campaign chairman

1 Min Read

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, visits the Polhill Garden Centre near Halstead in Kent, Britain, July 1, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson will make an offer to the European Union over post-Brexit free trade but if it rejects that gambit then Britain will leave the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31, the man in charge of his campaign to be prime minister said on Tuesday.

“With Boris, what he’s actually said clearly is: ‘We’re not going to go back and renegotiate’,” Johnson’s campaign chairman, Iain Duncan Smith, told Sky News.

“What we’re going to do is we will put a different offer down and say to them: ‘Look - we want to get to free trade. Now we can either start talking about that now if you are serious and you want to have a process that means we don’t end up ... with tariffs etcetera after the 31st - if that’s what you want, the EU, then we are prepared to talk,” Duncan Smith said.

“But if all you are interested in doing is saying: ‘All you can have is this deal’, then the answer is: we will be prepared to leave on the 31st.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below