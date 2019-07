Boris Johnson is seen outside his office after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister in London, Britain July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Incoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to appoint Dominic Cummings, the architect of Britain’s Vote Leave campaign in the European Union referendum, as a senior adviser, the BBC political editor reported on Wednesday.

Cummings is a political adviser and strategist who was part of the team that led the official 2016 campaign to leave the bloc. He has been highly critical of Theresa May’s Brexit strategy.