UK PM candidate Hancock mulling end to campaign - BBC

FILE PHOTO: Health Secretary Matt Hancock leaves Downing Street in London, Britain June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock is considering whether to abandon his campaign to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party, and may announce a decision on Friday, the BBC reported.

“Hancock still in it tonight but ‘mulling over’ whether to continue in the race and might make a decision tomorrow,” the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

Interior minister Sajid Javid remained committed to his own campaign for now, she added.

Hancock narrowly avoided being eliminated in a first round of voting by Conservative lawmakers earlier on Thursday, and Javid did only a little better.