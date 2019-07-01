UK PM candidate Hunt says Germany's Merkel willing to look at new Brexit proposals

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, delivers a speech on his Brexit plan, in London, Britain, July 1, 2019. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt, one of the contenders to be Britain’s next prime minister, said on Monday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was willing to look at proposals for a revised Brexit deal.

The EU has repeatedly said it will not renegotiate Britain’s withdrawal deal reached with Prime Minister Theresa May, which has been rejected by Britain’s parliament three times.

“When you talk to those people ... they also say that if a new prime minister comes forward with new proposals that are sensible of course they will look at the package,” Hunt, the underdog in the race to succeed May, told Sky News.

“I have had a conversation with Angela Merkel. (She said) of course we will look at any proposals made by the new UK prime minister, because she wants to solve this problem.”