PM hopeful Hunt says Britain has money to spend in case of no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, leaves his residence in London, Britain July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt, the underdog in the contest to be the next British Prime Minister, said on Monday there was money for emergency spending in case of a no-deal Brexit but added he did not want to jeopardise Britain’s public finances.

“We will never throw that fiscal responsibility away,” Hunt said at a campaign event in London as he outlined his spending plans should Britain leave the European Union without a deal in October.

“We have built up headroom, about 26 billion pounds of headroom, which makes it possible to make the commitments that I’m making today whilst still sticking to our plans to reduce the deficit and reduce our national debt as a proportion of GDP.”