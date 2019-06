Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - It would be very difficult for parliament to block Brexit and there would be “mortal retribution” from voters if it did, Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Wednesday.

Former foreign secretary Johnson also said he would not pretend delivering Britain’s EU exit would be plain sailing, but that a “sensible, orderly” Brexit was achieveable.