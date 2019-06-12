World News
June 12, 2019 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boris Johnson not ruling out parliament suspension to force no-deal Brexit - newspaper

1 Min Read

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson gestures as he talks during the launch of his campaign in London, Britain June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, has told pro-Brexit lawmakers he would leave open the possibility of suspending parliament to force through a no-deal exit from the European Union, The Times reported on Thursday.

At a private meeting last week, Johnson assured the European Research Group, a group of lawmakers who support a hard Brexit, that he would not explicitly rule out such a move, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed “senior Brexiteer.”

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

