Candidates for UK Tory leadership discuss alliance to stop Boris Johnson - The Guardian

PM hopeful Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Rival candidates for the leadership of the UK’s Conservative party are in discussions about the possibility of joining forces to challenge front-runner Boris Johnson to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Members of Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s team have spoken privately to advisers to fellow ministers Michael Gove and Sajid Javid to discuss a possible alliance, it said. A decision on “consolidation” is believed to be imminent, The Guardian said.