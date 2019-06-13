UK PM candidate Raab says his campaign is just getting started

Britain's former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab gestures as he speaks at the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London, Britain June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday his campaign to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May was just getting started, after he came fourth in the first round of voting among Conservative lawmakers.

Raab got 27 votes, behind frontrunner Boris Johnson on 114, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt on 43 and environment minister Michael Gove on 37.

“I’m honoured to have the support of so many brilliant colleagues today. This campaign is just getting started, and we’ve got a good base to build on,” Raab said on Twitter.

“I’m the change candidate who can be trusted to deliver Brexit by October, and has the vision and energy to take Britain forward.”