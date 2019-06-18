Boris Johnson wins most second round votes on path to become UK PM

Boris Johnson, leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, leaves home in London, Britain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, won the most votes cast in the second round of voting for Conservative Party leader on Tuesday, with four other candidates also getting through.

Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign minister, won 126 votes, with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in second place on 46 votes and environment minister Michael Gove third with 41 votes.

The international development minister Rory Stewart was fourth on 37 votes and the interior minister Sajid Javid was fifth on 33 votes.

One candidate — former Brexit minister Dominic Raab — was eliminated after he failed to receive the required minimum of 33 votes.

Now the remaining candidates will face further votes to whittle down the contest to two, when Conservative members will decide who will become leader, and Britain’s next prime minister.