2 months ago
British minister Leadsom says possible to strike Brexit deal in time frame
#World News
June 18, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 months ago

British minister Leadsom says possible to strike Brexit deal in time frame

Andrea Leadsom speaks at a news conference in central London, Britain July 7, 2016.Paul Hackett/Files

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British government minister Andrea Leadsom said on Sunday it was "perfectly possible" to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union in the next two years, as required by the rules of the trading bloc.

"When you have politicians right across the EU and in the United Kingdom who share the desire for a successful outcome with low tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, free trade between ourselves, cooperation on security and so on, it should be perfectly possible to meet the time frame.

"So I am extremely optimistic," the Leader of the House of Commons said on the BBC's Sunday Politics.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Elizabeth Piper

