Brexit options mostly relate to future ties with EU - UK's Leadsom

Britain's Conservative Party's leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The Brexit proposals to be discussed by British lawmakers on Wednesday will mostly relate to the so-called political declaration on future ties with the European Union, not the divorce deal, the government’s leader in parliament said.

“We need to be clear that what we are talking about in the indicative votes tomorrow is potentially replacements for the future arrangements as opposed to for the Withdrawal Agreement,” House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom told parliament on Tuesday.