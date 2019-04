France needs credible way out of Brexit crisis to grant delay: Le Maire

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May must present a clear and credible way out of the turmoil surrounding Britain’s exit from the European Union for France to accept a delay, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“There is need for clarity on why the delay and how it will in the end facilitate an agreement,” Le Maire told Franceinfo television.

Asked whether a no-deal was inevitable if May failed, Le Maire replied: “I prefer an agreement. But Theresa May should give us the reasons why she wants the delay and these reasons must be credible.”

May is travelling to Berlin and Paris on Tuesday to meet the EU’s two leading power brokers ahead of a crunch summit on Wednesday at which EU leaders will decide on a further extension.