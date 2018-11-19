One more lawmaker calls for confidence vote in UK PM May: BBC political editor

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May replies to questions after speaking at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - One more Conservative lawmaker has submitted a letter calling for a no-confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May, the BBC’s political editor said.

If 48 letters of no-confidence are submitted to the head of the 1922 committee, then it triggers a confidence vote in May.

Laura Kuenssberg initially said that Philip Hollobone and Theresa Villiers had submitted letters, although she later tweeted to say that Villiers had not in fact submitted a letter.