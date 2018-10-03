FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK cabinet has not asked PM May to set date to quit, senior minister says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British cabinet ministers are united behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy and have not asked her to set a date to leave office, a senior minister David Lidington said on Wednesday.

The Telegraph reported that May was under pressure to set out a timetable for her departure as she struggles to reach agreement with the EU and her lawmakers over a deal to leave the bloc, with the newspaper saying several cabinet ministers believed she should go immediately after Britain exits on March 29.

Asked about the story by BBC TV, Lidington, minister for the Cabinet Office and May’s de facto deputy, denied it.

“I sit in a cabinet that is utterly united in working with the prime minister on the proposals we’ve put forward to the EU,” he said in a subsequent interview with ITV News.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

