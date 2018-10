LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London said on Tuesday it would continue to honour contractual commitments including the payment of valid insurance claims even if Britain exits the European Union without a transitional deal in place.

A man walks out of Lloyd's of London headquarters in the City of London, Britain, July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Files

Lloyd’s is in the process of setting up a subsidiary in Brussels to which it is transferring all European Economic Area business and is authorised to write all EEA business from Jan. 1, 2019.