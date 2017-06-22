FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London mayor calls on UK to retain single market membership after Brexit
#Markets News
June 22, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 months ago

London mayor calls on UK to retain single market membership after Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - London mayor Sadiq Khan called on Prime Minister Theresa May to seek continued access to the European Union's single market as part of any Brexit deal.

"The Brexit goalposts have been moved," Khan said in a statement, adding that single market access should be ensured at least for the transition period during which Britain extracts itself from the EU.

"The government must now listen to the will of the people by putting aside ideology and negotiating a sensible Brexit that ensures continuing UK membership of the Single Market," Khan said.

May has said she wants a clean break from the EU bloc, leaving the single market. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by James Davey)

