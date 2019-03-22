World News
March 22, 2019 / 9:34 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Best Brexit outcome would be remain vote in a new referendum - Luxembourg PM

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel put the chances of Britain’s parliament passing the withdrawal deal at 50-50 and said the best possible Brexit outcome would be a new referendum and a vote to stay in the European Union.

Bettel spoke after EU leaders agreed to give British Prime Minister a reprieve to persuade lawmakers to back the withdrawal treaty she concluded with Brussels.

If she fails to do so, Britain will have until April 12 to offer a new plan or choose to quit without a treaty.

“The best possible outcome would be a new referendum and to stay,” Bettel told reporters on Friday.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Thomas Escritt

