Wrong to think new British PM can renegotiate Brexit deal: Luxembourg foreign minister

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday that it would be wrong to think that a new British prime minister could renegotiate a Brexit deal, as all the main elements of the accord have been already sealed.

“Independently of the name of the new prime minister, the deal is on the table. It is to take or to leave,” Asselborn told reporters.

He said that perhaps some details could be negotiated but the main issues - including the Brexit bill, the backstop and citizens’ rights - had been already decided. Those who say they can renegotiate this deal “are wrong,” Asselborn said.