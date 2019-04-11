France's Macron stands by tough stance on shorter Brexit delay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he took responsibility for blocking a long Brexit delay and convincing other European Union leaders to agree to a shorter one in order to preserve the functioning of the EU.

“It’s true that the majority was more in favour of a very long extension. But it was not logical in my view, and above all, it was neither good for us, nor for the UK,” he said.

“I take responsibility for this position, I think it’s for the collective good,” the French leader added before leaving the European Council in Brussels.