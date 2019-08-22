France's Macron to Johnson: Britain's destiny is your choice alone

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave after a joint statement before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it was for him to choose Britain’s destiny and that while a no-deal scenario was not the European Union’s wish, the bloc would be ready for it.

On the Irish backstop protocol, the French leader said it was not just a technical mechanism but a guarantor of stability in Ireland and the province of Northern Ireland.