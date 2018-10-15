France's Macron to talk Brexit with Britain's May on Monday

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he would discuss on Monday the latest developments on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union with Prime Minister Theresa May.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

“I want the technical and political talks to continue and I will exchange later today with Theresa May,” Macron told a news conference with his South Korean counterpart.

“We are ready for all scenarios ... in case there is a no deal,” he said, adding that he believed in “collective intelligence” and that the two sides could move forward.