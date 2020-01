French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) attend a joint statement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that although France wanted to forge close ties with Britain after Brexit, it could not expect to be treated the same way as when it was part of the European Union.

“You can’t be in and out,” Macron told the French in a televised address. “The British people chose to leave the European Union. It won’t have the same obligations, so it will no longer have the same rights.”