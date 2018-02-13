FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 8:44 PM / a day ago

Macron says doesn't want to waste too much time over Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Macron said on Tuesday he did not want to waste time over negotiations concerning Britain’s departure from the European Union and that it was in the EU’s interest that Michel Barnier was the bloc’s only negotiator.

Macron and other EU leaders have said that the EU’s remaining 27 member states are all united behind Barnier over Brexit as the two sides enter talks over a future trade relationship.

“I don’t want to waste too much time on the issue,” Macron told reporters in a question-and-answer session at the Elysee Palace.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
