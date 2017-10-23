UK PM May says she is 'ambitious and positive' about Brexit talks

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was “ambitious and positive” about the country’s future and its negotiations to leave the European Union, describing the talks as being conducted in a “constructive spirit”.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“I am ambitious and positive about Britain’s future and these negotiations,” she told parliament. “If we are going to take a step forward together it must be on the basis of joint effort and endeavour between the UK and the EU.”