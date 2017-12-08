FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM May to meet EU's Juncker in Brussels at 0600 GMT - spokeswoman
December 8, 2017 / 5:13 AM / a day ago

British PM May to meet EU's Juncker in Brussels at 0600 GMT - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Brussels on Friday for Brexit talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a spokeswoman said.

May will travel with Brexit Secretary David Davis to meet Juncker and the European Union’s chief negotiator at 0600 GMT.

“The Prime Minister is travelling to Brussels for further meetings on the Brexit negotiations,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“The Prime Minister and David Davis are expected to arrive at the Berlaymont to meet with President Juncker and Michel Barnier shortly before 7 a.m. Brussels time (6 a.m. UK) today.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Paul Tait)

