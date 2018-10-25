FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 25, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May to meet business leaders to discuss Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and the finance minister Philip Hammond will meet around 120 chief executives and international investors on Wednesday to discuss Brexit and next week’s budget, her spokesman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“As part of ongoing prime minister and senior ministerial engagement with business, next Wednesday the prime minister and the chancellor will meet with a group of business leaders to provide an update on Brexit and the recent budget,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said the two would make statements and then take questions from the chief executives and investors.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.