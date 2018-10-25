UK PM May to meet business leaders to discuss Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May and the finance minister Philip Hammond will meet around 120 chief executives and international investors on Wednesday to discuss Brexit and next week’s budget, her spokesman said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“As part of ongoing prime minister and senior ministerial engagement with business, next Wednesday the prime minister and the chancellor will meet with a group of business leaders to provide an update on Brexit and the recent budget,” the spokesman told reporters.

He said the two would make statements and then take questions from the chief executives and investors.