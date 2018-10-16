FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senior ministers back UK PM May ahead of EU summit - May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British ministers supported Prime Minister Theresa May at a Brexit-focused cabinet meeting on Tuesday and there was no suggestion anyone would quit the government, May’s spokesman said following the meeting.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ahead of a key European Union summit this week, May told ministers there would be challenging moments ahead in negotiations with Brussels, but she was convinced that if the government stood firmly together they could achieve a deal that delivered on the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

