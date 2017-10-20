FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM says will 'honour commitments' to EU
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 20, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in 4 days

British PM says will 'honour commitments' to EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she had told fellow EU leaders that Britain would honour its commitments to the Union on Brexit and that other countries would not lose out in the current budget plan.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Asked whether she had told leaders over dinner on Thursday that she was ready to increase Britain’s financial offer, May told reporters that she had repeated points made in a speech at Florence last month. EU leaders said May had made no new pledges and repeated her view that many of the EU’s demands had “no legal framework”.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.