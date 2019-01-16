Long way to go to bring Britain back together after Brexit vote: PM May

British Prime Minister Theresa May listens during a no confidence debate after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 16, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - There is a long way to go to bring Britain back together after the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to back her government in a confidence vote so she could finish the job.

“We are living through an historic moment in our nation’s history following the referendum that divided our nation in half. We dearly need to bring our country back together, and last night’s vote showed that we do have a long way to go,” May told parliament, a day after her Brexit deal was rejected by a large majority.

“But, I don’t believe a general election is that path to do that, and I don’t believe that a government led by (opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn) is the path to do that either.”