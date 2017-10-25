FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK expecting Brexit deal in time for lawmakers to vote -PM May's spokeswoman
October 25, 2017 / 3:26 PM / in a day

UK expecting Brexit deal in time for lawmakers to vote -PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May expects a Brexit deal to be agreed in enough time for lawmakers to vote on it before March 2019, her spokeswoman said, addressing earlier contradictory remarks from her Brexit minister.

“It is our intention and full expectation that we will secure a deal in good time before we leave and that MPs (Members of Parliament) will vote on it before we leave,” the spokeswoman said. When asked, she said May had full confidence in Brexit minister David Davis. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

