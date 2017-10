LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she expected any deal with the European Union to be struck close to the end of the two-year negotiating period and only then would Britain know the costs or benefits.

“We are negotiating a deal. We will not have negotiated that deal until, I suspect, close to the end of the period (which has been set aside),” May told parliament. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)