Delay in Britain leaving EU is not about me, UK's May says

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, as Brexit turmoil continues, in Sonning, Britain, May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that the delay in Britain leaving the European Union was not an issue related to her leadership.

Told by Andrea Jenkyns, a lawmaker from her Conservative Party, that she had failed on Brexit and it was time to let someone new lead the party May responded: “Actually this is not an issue about me”.

“If it were an issue about me and how I vote, we would already have left the European Union,” said May, whose Brexit deal has been rejected three times by parliament.