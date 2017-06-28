UK may need Brexit transition period, but it will not be unlimited - May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain may need an implementation period to smooth its exit from the European Union but there will be no unlimited transition, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

"When we know what the future relationship with the EU will be, we may need implementation periods," May told parliament.

"But I am very clear, this does not mean unlimited transitional phase: We are going to leave the European Union. That's what people wanted and that's what we will deliver."