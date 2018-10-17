FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May says future relationship with EU must be linked to exit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that any framework on Britain’s future relationship with the European Union must be detailed, and linked to its exit agreement with the bloc.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares her keynote speech in her hotel room for the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham, Britain October 2, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

May said that when lawmakers in parliament are asked to vote on any deal she reaches with the EU, they must have “sufficient detail about the future relationship in all its aspects”.

“It’s also important to me that there is a linkage between that future relationship and the withdrawal agreement,” she told parliament.

Reporting by William James and Sarah Young, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

