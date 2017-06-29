FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
May, Merkel agree citizens' rights must come first in EU talks-Britain
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2017 / 12:52 PM / a month ago

May, Merkel agree citizens' rights must come first in EU talks-Britain

British Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 29, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Thursday it was important that talks on Britain's departure from the European Union should deal with the rights of expatriates first, May's spokesman said.

"They discussed Brexit, welcoming the constructive start to the negotiations and agreeing it was important that the rights of citizens was the first issue to be discussed," the spokesman said in a statement after May met Merkel while visiting Germany to discuss an upcoming meeting of the G20.

Brussels and London have set out different visions of how to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and British nationals in EU countries, but have yet to find agreement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.